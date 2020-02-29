Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,874 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,777.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

NDAQ stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $120.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.