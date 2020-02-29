Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 33,333 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,257,654.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,259,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,519,463.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,026.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,928 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1,562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $42,205,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,908,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 503,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after buying an additional 350,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,013. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 228.54%. Research analysts expect that Natera will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

