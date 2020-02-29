National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. National CineMedia has a payout ratio of 161.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.0%.

NCMI stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $642.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.69. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCMI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

