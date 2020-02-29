National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Short Interest Update

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the January 30th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,049,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 333,562 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 786,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $10,861,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. 1,185,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,914. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

