National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Update

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the January 30th total of 149,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $109,013.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,232.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $74.21 on Friday. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

