National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of National Instruments worth $30,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in National Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in National Instruments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.87. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $48.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,789 shares of company stock valued at $390,936. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

