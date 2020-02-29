National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,424. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.87.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,789 shares of company stock worth $390,936 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $10,283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

