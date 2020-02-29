National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.48% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $29,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.