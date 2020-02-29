National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 30th total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NWLI stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.57 and a 200 day moving average of $269.45. The firm has a market cap of $869.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.87. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $232.00 and a 1-year high of $307.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

