Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,988,790. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 6,153,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,257. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

