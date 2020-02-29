Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,679 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 218,641 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 390,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 196,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 740,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $87.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,474. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average is $99.11. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.60%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

