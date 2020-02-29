Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 332.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,324 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

PEB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.21. 3,198,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,872. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

