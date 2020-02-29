Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.