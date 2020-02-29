Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,925 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,552,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after acquiring an additional 91,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,026,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

AMCR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,467,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,769,081. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

