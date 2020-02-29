Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.11 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.16% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 696,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,400. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

