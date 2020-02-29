Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of HD Supply worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.02. 3,660,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

