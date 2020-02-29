Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Nomad Foods worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 2,015,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,822. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

