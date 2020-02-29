Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 146.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.42. 4,695,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,165. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $174.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

