Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 277.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Bank of America cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

COR stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 815,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,452. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.48. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $98.25 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.