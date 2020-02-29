Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,086,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,840,000 after buying an additional 181,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after buying an additional 350,269 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 818,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after buying an additional 32,667 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 482,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 412,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,436,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stars Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

NASDAQ:TSG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.95. 2,435,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Stars Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

