Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,129,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,548. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.