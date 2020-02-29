Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $3.19 Million in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Alamo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 122.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

ALG traded down $3.76 on Friday, reaching $110.77. 128,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,168. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.70. Alamo Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.44 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.