Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $16,026,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 394.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,080 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 798,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,566. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

