Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 10,222 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 41,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 163,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after acquiring an additional 217,280 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.63. 2,208,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.