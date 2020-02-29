Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,210 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,378,132,000 after purchasing an additional 398,543 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,411,000 after purchasing an additional 259,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,876,000 after purchasing an additional 206,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 177,408 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

