Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 21,127 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,127 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $28,200.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,037,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $76,703.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,833. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $159.68. The stock had a trading volume of 190,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,339. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.47 and its 200 day moving average is $179.78. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

