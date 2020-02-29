Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,918 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of FirstCash worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,346,000 after acquiring an additional 538,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,795 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FirstCash by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,168,000 after acquiring an additional 109,263 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in FirstCash by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 511,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE:FCFS traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.92. 672,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,926. FirstCash Inc has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $106.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.44.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

