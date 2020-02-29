Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,736 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 1,644.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

DISCK traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 10,139,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%.

DISCK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

