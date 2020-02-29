Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 9,780 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,698,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,751. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.