Natmin Pure Escrow Price Down 35.4% Over Last 7 Days (NAT)

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Natmin Pure Escrow has a market cap of $19,012.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Natmin Pure Escrow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Coinlim and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Natmin Pure Escrow alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00041363 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00428405 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 162.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008841 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011564 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012522 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001687 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Profile

NAT is a token. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 tokens. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE. The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official website is www.natmin.io. The official message board for Natmin Pure Escrow is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow.

Buying and Selling Natmin Pure Escrow

Natmin Pure Escrow can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, BitMart and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Natmin Pure Escrow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Natmin Pure Escrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Natmin Pure Escrow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.