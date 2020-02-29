Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Update

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 30th total of 149,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

NRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Natural Resource Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Natural Resource Partners stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. 73,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $168.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $44.71.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($10.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($11.26). The business had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.