Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $11.26 EPS

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($10.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($11.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter.

NRP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. 73,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $44.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

