Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Update

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 30th total of 80,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NATR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.20. 17,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $178.24 million, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 3,540 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $34,302.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,806 shares of company stock worth $46,695. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

