NavCoin Price Down 21.6% Over Last Week (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. NavCoin has a market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $63,996.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NavCoin has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0951 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004157 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000686 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00033109 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,009,069 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Binance, cfinex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

