NavCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $74,825.00 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0932 or 0.00001085 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. NavCoin has a total market cap of $6.34 million and $74,825.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004276 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000630 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031907 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,013,287 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.