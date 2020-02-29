Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 30th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.99% of Navios Maritime worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NM opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

