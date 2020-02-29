Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the January 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on NAV shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. 1,165,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,879. Navistar International has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Navistar International’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

