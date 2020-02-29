nDEX (NDX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. In the last seven days, nDEX has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. nDEX has a total market cap of $5,035.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.02581785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00226298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00135213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

