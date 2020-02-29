Neblio (NEBL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $117,919.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $117,919.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00007273 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Binance and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00023921 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013195 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020047 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 119.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,087,213 coins and its circulating supply is 15,494,669 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

