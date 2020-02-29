Nebulas Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.97 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00004955 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX, Binance and Allcoin. In the last week, Nebulas has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $22.19 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00483390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.39 or 0.06552605 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00067495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030461 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011575 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,576,108 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LBank, BCEX, OKEx, Allcoin, Neraex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

