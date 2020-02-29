Nectar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $192.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Nectar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $50.98 and $5.60. During the last week, Nectar has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. Nectar has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $192.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00040633 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00070899 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000834 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,566.09 or 0.99423960 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00069681 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001326 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $5.60, $18.94, $10.39, $20.33, $7.50, $24.68, $24.43, $50.98, $13.77, $51.55 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

