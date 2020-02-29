Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Alkane Energy (LON:ALK) Stock Price

Press coverage about Alkane Energy (LON:ALK) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alkane Energy earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Alkane Energy has a one year low of GBX 19.50 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.51).

Alkane Energy plc is an independent power producer. The Company provides both base load generation from coal mine methane (CMM) and a network of peak pricing power response assets using bought in natural gas. It operates in two segments: the extraction and utilization of gas for power generation and for direct sale, and the design, build and operation of projects for external customers.

