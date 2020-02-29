Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $288.11 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

NYSE NNI traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 64.22, a quick ratio of 64.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

