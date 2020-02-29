NEM Price Reaches $0.0485 on Exchanges (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Crex24, Cryptopia and Iquant. NEM has a total market capitalization of $436.78 million and $24.96 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Kryptono, Liquid, CoinTiger, Coinsuper, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Bitbns, Kuna, OKEx, Crex24, B2BX, Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptomate, YoBit, Iquant, Huobi, Bithumb, Binance, Indodax, Poloniex, Koineks, Zaif, COSS, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, BTC Trade UA and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

