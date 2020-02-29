Neo Price Reaches $11.32 on Top Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Neo has a total market cap of $798.57 million and approximately $745.46 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $11.32 or 0.00131137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Cobinhood, BigONE and Binance. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.80 or 0.02441772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00228447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00049460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bittrex, BitMart, Huobi, Exrates, Allcoin, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, BCEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Liquid, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Tidebit, LBank, BitForex, Coinnest, TDAX, OTCBTC, BigONE, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Koinex, Coinrail, Bitinka, Bitfinex, Ovis, Kucoin, Upbit, DragonEX, COSS and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.