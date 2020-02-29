NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. NeoPhotonics updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.10 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.10 EPS.

Shares of NPTN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.61. 2,285,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,181. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.87 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.71.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $181,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $333,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NPTN shares. B. Riley raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.34.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

