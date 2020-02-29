Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Down 8.7% in February

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 277,800 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 30th total of 304,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 74,349 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.01. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Neovasc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.