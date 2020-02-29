Nerva Market Capitalization Hits $253,961.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Nerva has a total market cap of $253,961.00 and $99.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges including Nanex and TradeOgre. In the last week, Nerva has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nerva Coin Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org.

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

