Nestree Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Nestree token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Nestree has a market cap of $1.40 million and $221,350.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041041 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00070277 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000879 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,719.64 or 1.00557666 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000930 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00066974 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

