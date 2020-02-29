Netbox Coin (NBX) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B and STEX. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $1.71 million and $245,819.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00712376 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017261 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 74,771,858 coins and its circulating supply is 30,572,917 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

